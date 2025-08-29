Gray (elbow) threw a about 30 pitches of live batting practice Wednesday, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

The right-hander continues working his way back from the Tommy John surgery with an internal brace that he underwent in July 2024. Gray may need another live session or two before being cleared for a rehab assignment. Assuming he can avoid a setback, the 27-year-old has a good chance of coming off the injured list for a cameo with the Nationals before the end of the season.