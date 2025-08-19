default-cbs-image
Gray (elbow) threw a live batting practice session Tuesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

It's the first time Gray has faced hitters since he underwent Tommy John surgery with an internal brace in July 2024. Gray could make a late-season return to the Nationals' active roster, but the primary goal will be to have him ready to go for the 2026 campaign.

