Nationals' Josiah Gray: Faces hitters
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gray (elbow) threw a live batting practice session Tuesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
It's the first time Gray has faced hitters since he underwent Tommy John surgery with an internal brace in July 2024. Gray could make a late-season return to the Nationals' active roster, but the primary goal will be to have him ready to go for the 2026 campaign.
More News
-
Nationals' Josiah Gray: Still limited to bullpen sessions•
-
Nationals' Josiah Gray: Throwing bullpen sessions•
-
Nationals' Josiah Gray: Shifts to 60-day IL•
-
Nationals' Josiah Gray: Begins throwing program•
-
Nationals' Josiah Gray: Gets deal for 2025•
-
Nationals' Josiah Gray: Undergoes Tommy John surgery•