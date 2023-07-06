Gray (6-7) took the loss Wednesday, allowing five runs (three earned) on eight hits and four walks over five innings against the Reds. He struck out six.

It was a tough outing for Gray after he'd allowed just one run in his previous two starts (11.1 innings). After Gray allowed a solo homer to Joey Votto in the second inning, the Reds' tacked on another two unearned runs following a Jeimar Candelario error. The 25-year-old Gray, who was named to the All-Star team earlier this week, will carry a 3.41 ERA with a 1.44 WHIP and 92:47 K:BB into the break.