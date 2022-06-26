Gray gave up two earned runs on four hits and a walk while striking out nine over seven innings in a 3-2 loss to the Rangers on Saturday. He did not factor into the decision.

Gray had one of his best starts of the year at Texas and has continued to show a propensity to pitch well on the road. He now boasts a 2.01 road ERA on the season and an excellent 1.13 ERA over the month of June. The home run has been Gray's major weakness, and the two-run blast he surrendered to Nathaniel Lowe was his 15th long ball in 14 appearances this season. Look for Gray to take the mound at home against the Marlins on Friday.