Gray (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment with High-A Wilmington on Sunday, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Gray is slated to throw two innings or 35 pitches during Sunday's outing, his first game action since going on the injured list after undergoing Tommy John surgery in July of 2024. Considering the lengthy layoff, Gray will likely require several rehab starts before being cleared to come off the injured list. Still, the 27-year-old is expected to pitch for the Nationals before the 2025 season ends.