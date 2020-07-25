Soto tested negative for COVID-19 on Saturday but needs one more negative test before returning to the field, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Soto landed on the COVID-19 injured list on Opening Day, but it appears as though his absence may not be a lengthy one. MLB protocol dictates that players who test positive for the virus must receive two negative tests from more than 24 hours apart before being cleared to return. Soto's first negative test was administered Thursday, so it's possible his second test is already in progress.