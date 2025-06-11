Gore didn't factor into the decision during Tuesday's extra-inning loss to the Mets, allowing two runs on five hits and no walks across six innings. He struck out six.

Gore reeled in his fourth consecutive quality start, adding to what's been a stellar campaign for the 26-year-old. He allowed a solo homer to Juan Soto in the third inning, marking the first long ball Gore has allowed in six starts. Gore has struck out six or more batters in all but one of his 14 starts, and he owns a 2.88 ERA to pair with a 114:22 K:BB over 81.1 innings in 2025. He's tentatively scheduled to face the Marlins on Sunday to close out a two-start week.