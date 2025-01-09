The Nationals and Gore avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year contract Thursday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
There's no word yet on the financial details. Gore had an uneven but ultimately pretty encouraging 2024 season, finishing with a 3.90 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 181:65 K:BB over 166.1 innings covering a career-high 32 starts.
