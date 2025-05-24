Gore exited Friday's game in the seventh inning due to left leg tightness, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Gore stayed in the game after getting hit in the leg by a comebacker during the second inning, but it seemed to bother him a bit more by the seventh. The Nationals aren't too concerned about the left-hander's availability going forward, so it sounds like he should be in good shape to make his next start -- tentatively scheduled to come Thursday in Seattle.
