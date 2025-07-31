Gore (4-11) took the loss Wednesday against Houston, allowing six runs on eight hits and a walk across 5.1 innings. He struck out four.

Five of the Astros' six runs against Gore came via the home-run ball -- Jose Altuve took Gore deep with two on and two outs in the second inning before Cooper Hummel added a two-run shot in the sixth. It's the third straight loss for Gore and his sixth in his last eight outings. The left-hander's seen his ERA rise to 3.80 with a 1.29 WHIP and 148:45 K:BB across 22 starts (123 innings) this season. Gore's name has surfaced in trade rumors ahead of Thursday's deadline, though he remains tentatively lined up for a home matchup with the A's next week, should he stay with the Nats.