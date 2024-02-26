Gore gave up one run on two hits over two innings in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins. He struck out four without walking a batter.

He did uncork a wild pitch, but Gore's control was impressive this early in the spring, as he fired 21 of 26 pitches for strikes against an experienced Miami lineup that included Luis Arraez and Jazz Chisholm. The 25-year-old lefty flashed upside last year with 151 strikeouts over 136.1 innings but also posted a 9.8 percent walk rate, so if he can improve his control, 2024 could end up being a breakout campaign for Gore.