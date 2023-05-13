Gore didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Mets, allowing five hits and two walks over four scoreless innings. He struck out three.

The southpaw's early exit was due entirely to a high pitch count, as he needed 96 pitches (58 strikes) to record only 12 outs and found himself in numerous full counts despite starting 13 of the 19 batters he faced with a first-pitch strike. Gore is far from a finished product yet, but his first full season in the Nationals' rotation has gone pretty well so far. The 24-year-old will take a 3.29 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 51:21 K:BB through 41 innings into his next start, which is likely to come next week in Miami.