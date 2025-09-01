Gore (shoulder) intends to pitch again this season, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.

The left-hander landed on the injured list Saturday with what the Nationals described as shoulder inflammation, but the issue doesn't appear to be serious. "It's something, the way it felt last start, where we needed to get an MRI," Gore said Saturday. "Nothing crazy showed up with significant injury. I didn't want to go on the IL, but we kind of needed to. I plan on being back as soon as I can, but we just need to clean up a few things in there and should be alright." With Washington having nothing to play for this season however, it wouldn't be a big surprise if Gore was shut down out of caution should he have any sort of hiccup once he begins throwing again. Over 27 starts and 147.1 innings this year, the 26-year-old has a 4.15 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 173:55 K:BB.