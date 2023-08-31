The Nationals placed Gore on the bereavement list Thursday, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.
Gore will be required to miss at least three games and no more than seven as he tends to more important matters. Joe La Sorsa was recalled from Triple-A Rochester in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Nationals' MacKenzie Gore: Sharp in seventh win•
-
Nationals' MacKenzie Gore: Blasted by Judge in defeat•
-
Nationals' MacKenzie Gore: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Nationals' MacKenzie Gore: Dealing with cut on fingernail•
-
Nationals' MacKenzie Gore: Exits with trainer•
-
Nationals' MacKenzie Gore: Workload to be reduced•