Gore (shoulder) played catch Tuesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Gore just landed on the 15-day injured list Saturday with left shoulder inflammation, so it's a good sign that he's already been cleared to throw. The left-hander is hoping to return on Sept. 12 when his 15 days are up, but it's too soon to know whether he'll achieve that goal.

