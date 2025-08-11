Gore (5-12) picked up the win Sunday against San Francisco, allowing three hits and one walk with 10 strikeouts over six scoreless innings.

Gore had lost his last four starts leading up to Sunday's outing, but he refound the elite form he had earlier in the campaign. He fanned double-digit hitters for the first time in 19 starts and delivered his first quality start in five outings. The 26-year-old yielded 23 runs in 15.2 innings with a 10:11 K:BB during that stretch. In 132 innings this season, Gore has a 4.09 ERA and a 158:47 K:BB. He's penciled in to make his next start against the Phillies over the weekend.