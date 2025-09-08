Gore (shoulder) threw a 25-pitch bullpen session Saturday and will throw off the mound again Tuesday, Spencer Nusbaum of The Washington Post reports.

Gore has progressed well since landing on the 15-day injured list at the end of August with left shoulder inflammation. It's unclear whether the Nationals will ask the left-hander to make a rehab start, but Gore is tracking toward rejoining the big-league rotation at some point later this month.