Nationals' MacKenzie Gore: Resumes mound work
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gore (shoulder) threw a 25-pitch bullpen session Saturday and will throw off the mound again Tuesday, Spencer Nusbaum of The Washington Post reports.
Gore has progressed well since landing on the 15-day injured list at the end of August with left shoulder inflammation. It's unclear whether the Nationals will ask the left-hander to make a rehab start, but Gore is tracking toward rejoining the big-league rotation at some point later this month.
More News
-
Nationals' MacKenzie Gore: Plays catch Tuesday•
-
Nationals' MacKenzie Gore: Optimistic about 2025 return•
-
Nationals' MacKenzie Gore: Lands on injured list•
-
Nationals' MacKenzie Gore: Handed 13th loss•
-
Nationals' MacKenzie Gore: Fans five in no-decision•
-
Nationals' MacKenzie Gore: Strong again in no-decision•