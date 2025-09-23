Gore (5-15) took the loss Monday, allowing four runs on four hits and four walks over two-plus innings against Atlanta. He struck out three.

Gore didn't make it out of the third inning Monday, giving up two early runs before being lifted after allowing two baserunners to start the frame. It's been a tale of two halves for the southpaw, who carried a 3.02 ERA and 1.20 WHIP through 19 starts and 110.1 innings before the All-Star break but has struggled since, now sitting with a 4.17 ERA and 1.35 WHIP over 30 starts and 159.2 innings. The 26-year-old is currently lined up to pitch the Nationals' season finale Sunday, though the club could decide to shut him down early.