Gore (3-5) earned the win Wednesday over the Cubs, allowing three hits and a walk over seven scoreless innings. He struck out seven.

Gore was excellent Wednesday against a Cubs team that came into the day leading the majors in runs scored per game. The southpaw has now turned in back-to-back scoreless outings and three straight quality starts -- he's allowed just one run on nine hits while striking out 24 across 19 innings in that span. Gore's ERA is down to 2.87 on the year with a 1.14 WHIP and an MLB-leading 108 strikeouts across 13 starts (75.1 innings). He'll look to keep rolling in his next outing, currently scheduled for next week against the Mets.