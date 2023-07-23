Gore (6-7) earned the win Sunday, allowing four hits and two walks over five scoreless innings against the Giants. He struck out eight.

Gore was sharp Sunday, scattering four hits en route to his third win in his last five starts. The 24-year-old southpaw has tallied eight or more strikeouts six times this season. Gore lowered his ERA to 4.37 with a 1.44 WHIP and 122:43 K:BB through 20 starts (101 innings) this year. He's currently lined up to face the Mets on the road in his next outing.