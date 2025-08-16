Gore did not factor into the decision in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Phillies, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks with seven strikeouts over six innings.

Gore overcame a 37-pitch first inning to notch his second straight quality start, throwing 57 of 91 pitches for strikes while generating 12 whiffs. The southpaw has been inconsistent since the All-Star break, allowing two earned runs or fewer in three of six outings but getting tagged for 22 runs in the other three. He'll carry a 4.04 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 165:49 K:BB across 138 innings into a home matchup with the Mets next week.