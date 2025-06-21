Gore (3-7) allowed six runs (five earned) on seven hits and four walks while striking out four over 5.2 innings, taking the loss Friday versus the Dodgers.

Gore hadn't allowed more than two runs in any of his last six starts, turning in five quality starts in that span. The Dodgers did the bulk of their damage in the third and fourth innings Friday, and Miguel Rojas added a two-run home run to knock Gore from the game in the sixth. Chalk it up as a rough outing against a challenging opponent -- Gore has earned the benefit of the doubt with his consistency this season. He's at a 3.19 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 123:27 K:BB through 93 innings over 16 starts. He'll look to bounce back next week when he faces his former team, the Padres, in a road start.