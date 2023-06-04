Gore (3-4) took the loss Saturday, allowing three runs on nine hits over six innings against the Phillies. He struck out six and didn't issue a walk.

Gore submitted his sixth quality start of the season but suffered his third loss. The left-hander has avoided a disastrous start thus far and sports quality numbers (3.66 ERA and 1.42 WHIP) over 12 outings, but he hasn't reached his potential yet. Gore's 80:28 K:BB is elite through 64 innings, so if he can find a way to be more efficient and consistent, the 24-year-old could emerge as a top-tier fantasy starter as the season progresses. However, Gore's next start is scheduled for the opener of a three-game set in Atlanta, which should be a tough test for the 2017 first-round pick.