Gore (5-14) took the loss against the Marlins on Thursday, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four across five innings.

Gore was cleared to return from the 15-day injured list Thursday after recovering from left shoulder inflammation. He got off to a rocky start by yielding two runs in the first inning, but the 26-year-old southpaw kept the Marlins off the board over the next four frames and finished with 11 whiffs on 78 pitches (50 strikes). Gore has given up three earned runs or less in each of his last five starts, and while 177 strikeouts (across 152.1 innings) is 10th best in the National League, his 14 losses is tied with Zac Gallen and Mitch Keller for fourth worst in the NL. Gore is slated to face Atlanta at home next week.