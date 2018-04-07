Reynolds was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

The Nationals wanted an extra bench bat with Adam Eaton (ankle) day-to-day. Reynolds is capable of playing the corner outfield spots as well as all four infield positions. He has a career .228/.300/.351 slash line in 226 MLB plate appearances.

