Nationals' Matt Reynolds: Recalled from Triple-A
Reynolds was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
The Nationals wanted an extra bench bat with Adam Eaton (ankle) day-to-day. Reynolds is capable of playing the corner outfield spots as well as all four infield positions. He has a career .228/.300/.351 slash line in 226 MLB plate appearances.
