Nationals' Matt Reynolds: Sent back to Triple-A
Reynolds was sent to Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Reynolds had been up since early April, appearing in 10 games but making just one start. He had just one hit in 13 plate appearances. Adrian Sanchez will take his role as a utility infielder on the major-league roster.
