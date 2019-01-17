Reynolds was outrighted to Triple-A Fresno on Thursday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Reynolds will head to Triple-A after passing through waivers untouched. Over parts of three major-league seasons (240 plate appearances), the 28-year-old owns a lackluster .223/.295/.340 triple-slash. Look for him to serve as organizational depth in 2019.

