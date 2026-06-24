Nationals' Miles Mikolas: Bulk-relief outing awaits Wednesday

Mikolas is expected to work in bulk relief behind opening pitcher Carson Palmquist during Wednesday's game against the Phillies, Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic reports.

The Nationals will likely let the left-handed Palmquist cover the first inning or two, sparing the right-handed Mikolas from at least one matchup with left-handed hitters Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber, who both typically occupy top-three spots in the order. Working as a bulk reliever for his turns through the rotation is nothing new for Mikolas, who has started in just six of his 16 appearances so far this season. As a reliever, Mikolas has turned in a 4.04 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 8.8 K-BB% over 49 innings, with all of those ratios being markedly better than what he's provided as a starter.