Nationals' Miles Mikolas: Lasts seven frames in seventh loss

Mikolas (2-7) took the loss Monday, allowing six runs on nine hits and no walks over seven innings in a 6-3 loss to the Red Sox. He struck out three.

Mikolas was ambushed early, allowing four runs on two homers in just the first frame before giving up another run in both the second and third innings. Despite his poor showing early on, the Nationals stuck with the right-hander to eat innings and he managed to dig in and complete seven frames on 97 pitches (68 strikes). The 37-year-old has had only brief moments of success while largely struggling throughout the 2026 campaign. Mikolas will take a 5.44 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 47:17 K:BB across 84.1 innings (18 appearances) into his next outing, tentatively scheduled for Sunday against the Pirates.