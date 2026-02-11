The Nationals signed Mikolas to a one-year contract Wednesday, Mark Zuckerman of Nats Journal reports.

Mikolas held a 4.84 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 100:37 K:BB across 156.1 innings covering 31 starts for the Cardinals in 2025. The veteran right-hander has a pedestrian 4.51 ERA over the last four seasons, but he's made 30-plus starts every year during that stretch, so the 37-year-old gives an unproven Nationals rotation some experience and durability.