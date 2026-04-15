Mikolas didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the Pirates, allowing three runs on three hits and two walks with no strikeouts across 3.1 innings.

After starting each of his first three appearances this season, Mikolas worked behind opener PJ Poulin on Tuesday. Poulin went one inning, allowing a solo home run with one strikeout before giving way to Mikolas in the bottom of the second. Mikolas worked an efficient first two innings before the wheels came off a bit in the bottom of the fourth, walking the first two batters before a double and groundout turned into two runs. He later gave up a solo shot to Joey Bart and was pulled after 49 pitches. Mikolas has an ugly 11.49 ERA and 11:9 K:BB across 15.2 innings. He's surrendered a league-high 20 runs and six homers. It's fair to wonder how much longer Mikolas will remain part of Washington's rotation.