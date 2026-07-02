Nationals' Miles Mikolas: Tagged with five-game suspension

Mikolas has received a five-game suspension Thursday for his actions during the benches-clearing incident Tuesday, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

The benches clearing incident in Sunday's game versus the Nationals got sparked after Cade Cavalli struck out Willson Contreras. On the Nationals' side, Cavalli also received a suspension, but for seven-games instead of five. On the Red Sox, Contreras got a seven-game suspension and Nate Eaton received a three-game suspension. Mikolas can appeal the suspension, but as of Thursday he will miss an expected start and not be able to return until July 8.