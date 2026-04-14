Mikolas is expected to serve as a bulk reliever behind opening pitcher PJ Poulin in Tuesday's game in Pittsburgh, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.

The Pirates typically roll out a starting lineup featuring two left-handed hitters (Oneil Cruz and Brandon Lowe) with OPSes north of 1.000 in the top two spots, so the Nationals will hope to neutralize them or force Pittsburgh to alter its batting order by having the left-handed Poulin begin the game. Poulin is unlikely to cover more than an inning or two before giving way to Mikolas, who should get a softer landing to begin his appearance by facing the back end of the Pittsburgh lineup. Mikolas had struggled mightily through his first three starts with Washington, giving up 19 runs (17 earned) on 22 hits and seven walks over 12.1 innings.