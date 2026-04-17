Nationals' Orlando Ribalta: Optioned after notching save
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Nationals optioned Ribalta to Triple-A Rochester on Friday.
The transaction comes one day after Ribalta recorded his first career save in Thursday's extra-inning win over the Pirates. Ribalta is clearing out to make room on the roster for Richard Lovelady, who was acquired via trade Thursday.
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