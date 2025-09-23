Nationals' Orlando Ribalta: Recalled from Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Nationals recalled Ribalta from Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday.
Ribalta has made 20 relief appearances for Washington this season, collecting a 6.56 ERA and 24:15 K:BB over 23.1 innings. He'll give the team a fresh bullpen arm for the final week.
More News
-
Nationals' Orlando Ribalta: Demoted to Rochester•
-
Nationals' Orlando Ribalta: Rejoins big-league bullpen•
-
Nationals' Orlando Ribalta: Sent down to Rochester•
-
Nationals' Orlando Ribalta: Up in big leagues•
-
Nationals' Orlando Ribalta: Activated and optioned•
-
Nationals' Orlando Ribalta: Starting rehab assignment•