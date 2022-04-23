Corbin (0-3) allowed seven runs on seven hits and three walks over 1.2 innings Friday, striking out four and taking a loss against the Giants.
All seven runs against Corbin crossed home during the second inning. Most of the damage came from Austin Slater's three-run homer followed by Brandon Crawford's three-run double that knocked him from the game. The 32-year-old southpaw is now sporting a brutal 11.20 ERA through four starts this season. Corbin is currently lined up for a rematch with the Giants next week in San Francisco.
