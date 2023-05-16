Corbin (2-5) earned the win Monday, allowing two runs on eight hits and one walk across six innings during a 10-3 win over the Mets. He struck out one.

Corbin allowed three or fewer earned runs and completed at least five innings for a sixth straight start. During that stretch, the left-hander has posted a 22:4 K:BB across 36.1 innings. Corbin has been far from perfect, but his recent string of solid starts is a step in the right direction after he surrendered 14 runs over his first 14 innings this season. Overall, he sports a 4.65 ERA and 1.43 WHIP over nine outings (50.1 innings) and will look to make it four straight quality starts next time out, which is tentatively scheduled for a three-game weekend set in Kansas City.