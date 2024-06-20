Corbin came away with a no-decision in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Diamondbacks, allowing one run on three hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out seven.

The veteran lefty established a new season high in strikeouts despite tossing only 53 of 90 pitches for strikes, but Corbin left the mound with the Nats in a 1-0 hole before they took the lead for good in the bottom of the sixth inning. He's given up three earned runs or less in four of his last five starts, and while his 4.23 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 23:11 K:BB through 27.2 innings over that stretch aren't particularly impressive, they represent a big improvement on his season-long numbers. Corbin will look for his first win since May 10 in his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road early next week in San Diego.