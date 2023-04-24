Corbin (1-3) took the loss Sunday against the Twins after allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out six.

Corbin was handed an early lead after the Nationals got on the board in the opening frame, but the team managed just three hits, leaving him with little room for error. The 33-year-old escaped with the bases loaded in the second but gave the lead up in the fourth after surrendering solo home runs to Jorge Polanco and Michael Taylor. The Twins tacked on an insurance run in the fifth before Corbin finished up his outing with a clean sixth. The southpaw has now pitched back-to-back quality starts, and also racked up a season-high six strikeouts Sunday. He sits at a 5.88 ERA, 1.69 WHIP and a 19:8 K:BB over 26 innings, and tentatively lines up to face the Pirates at home next weekend.