Corbin (3-5) picked up the win in Saturday's 5-2 victory over the Tigers, giving up two runs on six hits over six innings. He struck out three without walking a batter.

It looked like the veteran lefty might be headed for disaster after Spencer Torkleson took him deep for a two-run shot in the first inning, but Corbin settled in and delivered his fourth straight quality start and sixth in his last seven outings. Over that seven-start stretch, the 33-year-old has a 3.40 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 25:4 K:BB through 42.1 innings, and while he no longer offers the strikeout upside he did at his peak, he's finding a way to be effective. Corbin will look to keep rolling in his next outing, which is likely to come next weekend in Kansas City.