Corbin (4-7) took the loss Tuesday against the Astros, allowing two runs on four hits and five walks while striking out five over five innings.

Corbin kept the Astros off the board through four innings. The only damage done against him came on solo home runs by Mauricio Dubon and Kyle Tucker in the fifth. The southpaw was able to work around a season-high five walks and registered 11 whiffs while striking out five batters for just the third time since May 4. Corbin has given up multiple home runs in two of his last three starts and has given up 13 total this year, which is currently tied for fifth most in baseball. The 33-year-old now holds a 4.81 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 51:24 K:BB over 78.2 innings. He last picked up a win May 26 and will look to change that this weekend against Miami.