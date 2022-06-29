Corbin (4-10) recorded 12 strikeouts and gave up one run over eight innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Pirates. He allowed five hits and two walks.

The veteran left-hander delivered double-digit strikeouts for the first time since 2019, and he racked up an impressive 20 swinging strikes versus the Buccos. Corbin covered only 7.1 innings combined over his previous two outings, but he bounced back Tuesday with his most dominant start in years. The only damage against him came via a solo home run from Diego Castillo during the sixth inning.