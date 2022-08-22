Corbin (4-17) allowed two runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out three in 5.1 innings, taking the loss Sunday versus the Padres.

Corbin had given up at least four runs in seven straight starts entering Sunday, so this was a noticeable improvement. He yielded a two-run home run to former teammate Josh Bell in the sixth inning, and that was ultimately enough to send Corbin to the loss. The struggling southpaw has a 6.81 ERA, 1.81 WHIP and 108:44 K:BB through 121.2 innings through 25 starts this year. He's tentatively projected for a home start versus the Reds next weekend.