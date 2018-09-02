Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Effective in no-decision

Strasburg threw six innings of two-run ball Saturday, allowing five hits and two walks while striking out seven in a no-decision against the Brewers.

Though he was in line for the loss before an extended rain delay and a Nationals rally for the win, Strasburg matched his inning and runs allowed from his Aug. 27 effort. The right-hander has been working on shortening his stride during his delivery, according to Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post, and said it started paying off in this outing. He delivered a whiff on 14 of his 57 strikes (24.6 percent), an encouraging sign that he's not just giving lip service. He'll face another tough NL Central foe in the Cubs on Thursday.