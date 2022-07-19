Strasburg (ribs) isn't expected to return to action in 2022 after the Nationals transferred him to the 60-day injured list last week, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Strasburg is eligible to come off the IL in mid-August, but the Nationals -- who headed into the All-Star break with an MLB-worst 31-63 record -- don't seem to have much motivation to rush him back. Though Heyman relays that Strasburg won't require another thoracic syndrome surgery for an injury that is being classified as a stress reaction of the ribs, the issue is considered nerve-related, so the non-contending Nationals are likely to take precaution with the veteran right-hander. Since re-signing on a seven-year, $245 million contract after helping lead Washington to its first World Series title in 2019, Strasburg has made only eight starts for the club.