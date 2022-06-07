Strasburg (neck) will start Thursday's game in Miami, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com
Strasburg was considered a strong candidate to start Thursday's matchup since he threw a bullpen session Monday, and manager Dave Martinez officially confirmed Tuesday that the right-hander will make his season debut during Thursday's series finale against the Marlins. Strasburg also battled injuries in 2020 and 2021, and he made just seven starts during that time, posting a 5.74 ERA and 1.46 WHIP in 26.2 innings.
