Washington manager Dave Martinez said Tuesday that Strasburg (thoracic outlet syndrome surgery) remains limited to throwing off a mound and hasn't advanced to facing hitters in live batting practice, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Shortly before Opening Day, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reported that Strasburg was scheduled to face hitters within a week, but the Nationals have seemingly slowed down his rehab timeline. Though the Nationals haven't indicated that Strasburg is experiencing any setbacks in his recovery from the surgery he underwent last July, the organization has reason to proceed cautiously with a pitcher who is in the third season of a seven-year, $245 million contract and has a checkered medical history. Once he's cleared to face hitters, Strasburg will likely need three or four weeks to build up his pitch count through simulated games and/or a minor-league rehab assignment, so he shouldn't be expected to make his 2022 debut for the Nationals until the second half of May at the earliest.