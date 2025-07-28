Nationals' Travis Sykora: Slated for UCL surgery
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sykora will undergo a UCL reconstruction on his right elbow in two weeks, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.
Sykora landed on the 7-day injured list at Double-A Harrisburg earlier this month with what had been referred to as triceps soreness, but subsequent testing revealed the need for a UCL repair. It's a huge blow to the Nationals and one of the best pitching prospects in baseball, as Sykora could be sidelined until 2027. The 21-year-old holds a 1.91 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 74:17 K:BB through 42.1 innings in the minors this season.
