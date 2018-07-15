Gott was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Gott heads back to the majors for the first time since early June to replace Austin Voth, who was optioned to Syracuse following Saturday's spot start against the Mets. It may not be a long-term stay with the big club for Gott, who will likely be one of the top options for a demotion the next time the Nationals need to add a player to the active roster. Over 18 relief appearances with Washington on the season, Gott has accrued a 4.96 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 12:8 K:BB in 16.1 innings.

