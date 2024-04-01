Lipscomb went 2-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Sunday's loss to the Reds.

In his second MLB game, the 23-year-old infielder drove a 91.6 mph fastball from Buck Farmer the other way over the right-field fence in the seventh inning for his first career homer. Lipscomb has carried his blistering spring into the regular season, going 3-for-7 with a homer and a steal to kick off his career, and he had a golden opportunity in front of him to lock down the starting job at third base while Nick Senzel (thumb) is sidelined.